Rojas started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Rockies.

Rojas filled in at the keystone for a resting Ketel Marte. He was part of a double steal in the second inning immediately before Pavin Smith's three-run home run gave Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was the sixth in 44 games for Rojas, who had 23 thefts over 125 games in 2022. He's recently been moved out of the leadoff spot to sixth in the order, where he's 2-for-12. Rojas had a hot three-week stretch to open the season but is slashing .175/.261/.250 over the last 27 games.