Martinez allowed one run on two hits and one walk, picking up a blown save in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

With closer Paul Sewald unavailable due to being used the previous two days, manager Torey Lovullo turned to Martinez, who was also used Friday and Saturday but had thrown fewer pitches (25) than Sewald (33). Martinez, facing the same group of hitters he shut down Saturday, allowed a double and single to two of the first three batters faced, permitting the lead to slip away. The 22-year-old rookie has gradually worked his way into high-leverage situations this season and could eventually become a late-game staple.