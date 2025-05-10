Martinez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that the ball has been "sizzling" out of Martinez's hand during his throwing program, which is a sign that the 23-year-old is feeling good after landing on the injured list May 1 with shoulder inflammation. Assuming all goes well during his bullpen session, Martinez may still be on pace to return when eligible next Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: May pitch off mound this weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Will pitch in ACL games•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Set to begin throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Receives promising imaging results•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Hits IL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Velo concerns could prompt IL stint•