Martinez (shoulder) began a throwing program Tuesday and will pitch in Arizona Complex League games next, MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks are hopeful Martinez will be able to return at the end of his 15-day stint on the injured list. He had experienced diminished velocity in a couple of outings but imaging came back clean for any structural damage.
