Sim is hitting .207/.261/.313 over 161 plate appearances for High-A Hillsboro.

Sim, taken 148th overall in 2023, is adjusting to his first full season of professional baseball and is "working through some things with the hitting coaches," Arizona farm director Shaun Larkin told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "In my experience, the first professional season really is the hardest especially for college kids," Larkin said. "They're used to playing three-game series and four games a week. Here it's every night and they're not used to that. It's just a learning process for all of them." Thus far, Kim has maintained a two-position role, playing both first (25 games) and third base (13).