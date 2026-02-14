Gurriel (knee) is expected to split time between designated hitter and left field upon his return from a torn ACL, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reports.

Gurriel showed up to camp Thursday, appearing to be ahead of schedule in his rehab, and was on the backfields Friday taking batting practice and shagging flyballs as normal. Although he told manager Torey Lovullo that he's aiming to return for Opening Day, the manager put the kibosh that notion. When Gurriel is ready to return, the plan calls for him to DH three-to-four times per week.