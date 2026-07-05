Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Back on bench Sunday

Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Kepler will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with two of his absences coming against right-handed starters. After completing an 80-game suspension to begin the season and making his Arizona debut June 25, Kepler appeared primed for a strong-side platoon role in the left field. However, Kepler's ongoing struggles appear to have cost him some playing time; he's gone just 2-for-18 at the plate through his first six games with Arizona.