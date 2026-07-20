Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Delivers walk-off hit

Kepler went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning win over St. Louis.

Kepler came through in the 10th inning with a game-winning double to the warning track to complete Arizona's comeback from a 7-0 deficit. Sunday's performance marked the outfielder's third multi-hit effort since making his season debut June 26. The results have been lackluster thus far for the 33-year-old, who's slashing .213/.235/.340 with four extra-base hits (one homer), nine RBI and four runs scored across 15 contests.