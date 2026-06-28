Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: In left field again

Kepler started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kepler, who was in left field for a second consecutive day since being reinstated from an 80-game suspension, is still looking for his first hit in an Arizona uniform. The left-handed batter may be the preferred option in left field against right-handers. The Diamondbacks finish out the series with the Rays on Sunday, when they are scheduled to face Tampa Bay right-hander Drew Rasmussen. The right-handed hitting Lourdes Gurriel, who is also in the left field mix, was given Saturday off after serving as the designated hitter Thursday and Friday.