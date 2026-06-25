Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Joining active roster Thursday

The Diamondbacks will add Kepler (suspension) to their active roster before Thursday's game in St. Louis, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Upon completion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance, Kepler will go directly onto the Diamondbacks' roster. The outfielder slashed .333/.474/.567 with two homers and a 7:6 BB:K in 10 minor-league games, though much of that production came at the lower levels. Kepler gives the Diamondbacks another option against right-handed pitching, though he is not guaranteed a regular role.