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Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Joining active roster Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Diamondbacks will add Kepler (suspension) to their active roster before Thursday's game in St. Louis, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Upon completion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance, Kepler will go directly onto the Diamondbacks' roster. The outfielder slashed .333/.474/.567 with two homers and a 7:6 BB:K in 10 minor-league games, though much of that production came at the lower levels. Kepler gives the Diamondbacks another option against right-handed pitching, though he is not guaranteed a regular role.

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