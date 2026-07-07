Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Knocks in four runs Monday

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in an 8-0 win against the Padres on Monday.

Kepler had Arizona's biggest hit of the game, belting a three-run homer to right field in the third inning. Prior to that, he had knocked in Arizona's second run of the contest with a single in the first frame. Kepler began the campaign serving an 80-game suspension and didn't make his Diamondbacks debut until June 26. Even with Monday's big performance, he's slashing a meager .174/.174/.348 through eight games.