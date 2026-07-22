Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Lifts homer in win

Kepler went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

This was Kepler's second multi-hit effort in a row and his fourth this season since he debuted June 26 following an 80-game suspension. The outfielder is batting .240 with a .706 OPS, two homers, 12 RBI, five runs scored and three doubles over 16 contests. Kepler has seen the bulk of the work in left field since Lourdes Gurriel (thigh) went on the injured list, though Ryan Waldschmidt is also in the mix when he's not in center field.