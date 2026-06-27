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Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Makes Arizona debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kepler started in left field, batted sixth and went 0-for-2 in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Kepler made his Diamondbacks debut after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He was eventually pinch hit for when a lefty reliever entered the game in the sixth inning. He could become the strongside of a platoon in left field along with Lourdes Gurriel, who will start there against lefties and shift to designated hitter when Kepler starts against righties, as was the case Friday.

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