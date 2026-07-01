Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Records first hits as D-back

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Kepler, who recently completed an 80-game suspension, was hitless in his first nine at-bats with Arizona before snapping that run of futility with a first-inning double. He later singled and scored in the fourth. Kepler has started four of his five games with the club, taking over the strong side of a platoon in left field with Lourdes Gurriel, who's been the team's primary designated hitter since Kepler's arrival.