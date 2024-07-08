Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Kelly (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly recently upped his throwing distance to 120 feet, and Tuesday will mark the first time he's thrown off the mound since straining his right shoulder in April. It's a positive step in the 35-year-old's throwing program, though the right-hander isn't expected to come off the injured list until mid-to-late August. In the four starts prior to his injury, Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings.