Kelly (leg) is listed as the Diamondbacks' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game against Atlanta at Chase Field.

Kelly was lifted in the sixth inning of his latest start this past Sunday against the Cubs after experiencing right leg cramping, but the issue never appeared to be serious enough to keep him from making his next turn through the rotation. Since being torched for nine earned runs over 3.2 innings in an April 3 loss to the Yankees, Kelly has been sharp over his last three starts, going 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 17.2 frames.