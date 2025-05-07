Kelly (3-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

After leaving his last start early with a hamstring cramp, Kelly certainly appeared healthy Wednesday as he held the Mets scoreless on just two hits through his first five innings. However, the right-hander would give up a homer to Juan Soto in the sixth before New York tacked on two more runs in the seventh. The loss is Kelly's first since April 3 -- he hadn't allowed more than two runs in his previous four starts coming into Wednesday. Kelly's ERA now sits at 4.09 through his first 44 innings this year with a 1.05 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Giants on the road in his next outing.