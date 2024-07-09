Kelly (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly, along with teammates Jordan Montgomery (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder), all threw bullpen sessions Tuesday and manager Torey Lovullo said following that all three pitchers "felt good" afterwards. Kelly hasn't pitched since being placed on the injured list April 23 with a right shoulder strain and amongst the three, he's expected to make it back to the rotation the farthest down the road, currently shooting for a mid-August activation.