Sewald allowed one hit and struck out one during a scoreless ninth to collect the save Thursday against the Nationals.

Sewald collected his first save in two weeks, having tossed just 1.1 innings over two appearances during that span prior to Thursday. Despite the inactivity, Sewald needed only eight pitches, tossing six for strikes to thwart the Nationals. Sewald did surrender just his fourth hit allowed over 12.2 innings this season and still has not allowed a run since his initial appearance of the campaign.