Sewald earned the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Cubs, allowing two hits while striking out a pair in the ninth inning.

The Cubs got the tying run to the plate after Sewald gave up back-to-back one-out singles. However, he'd rebound to strike out Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki, closing out the Diamondback's victory for his 14th save of the year. After blowing three straight save opportunities earlier this month, Sewald's now delivered four consecutive scoreless innings while converting his last three save chances. The 34-year-old right-hander sports a 3.22 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season.