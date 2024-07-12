Sewald picked up the save over Atlanta on Thursday, allowing one hit over a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

Sewald entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth and retired the first two batters before coughing up a single to Marcell Ozuna. However, the reliever was able to quickly put out the fire, getting Adam Duvall to ground out for the final out of the contest. The save was Sewald's 13th of the season and he's now converted each of his last two save opportunities after previously blowing three straight.