Sewald (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out, taking a blown save and the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

After a sterling start to the year, Sewald has fallen flat to begin July. He's allowed five runs over two appearances this month, resulting in a blown save and a loss in both instances. He's now at a 3.12 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 17.1 innings while converting 11 of his 13 save chances on the year. The Diamondbacks are already lagging behind in the wild-card race, and Sewald's newfound struggles won't help them make up ground. If he continues to falter, he may have to settle for being part of a closer committee with a new team if he's traded this month.