Abner was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Abner appeared in nine contests with Arizona during spring training, giving up five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out 12 batters over 9.2 innings. The nine appearances is tied with fellow relief pitcher Ryan Thompson for the team lead to this point. Abner produced a 4.91 ERA and 2.18 WHIP with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings in five appearances with the Diamondbacks during the 2025 regular season, and he'll now wait for his next shot with the major-league roster.