Diamondbacks' Philip Abner: Set to return to Triple-A

Abner is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Abner will head back to Reno after being called up to the major-league roster July 9, combining to toss three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over two appearances following his promotion. Right-hander Juan Burgos is expected to replace the left-handed Abner in the major-league bullpen ahead of the team's three-game set at home against the Athletics beginning Monday.