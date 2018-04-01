Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Velocity down in first start

Ray's fastball velocity was clocked at an average of 92.6 miles per hour and peaked at 95 miles per hour during his season debut in Friday's 9-8 victory over the Rockies, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports. The lefty averaged 94.5 miles per hour on his fastball in 2017 and typically peaked around the 97-to-98 range.

Though he was credited with the win and picked up eight strikeouts Friday, Ray labored throughout the start, lasting five innings and ceding seven runs (six earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks. Manager Torey Lovullo believes some early season rust was in play and is optimistic the lefty will regain velocity in subsequent outings, but making up a nearly two-tick deficit is a tall order for any pitcher to accomplish during the season. Those who roster Ray in deeper leagues will probably still want to activate him for his next projected start Thursday in St. Louis, but it may not be a bad idea for owners in shallower formats where the replacement value is higher to put him on the bench for the week and keeps tabs on his velocity in the outing.