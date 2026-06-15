Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Appears headed back to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks are expected to option Waldschmidt to Triple-A Reno prior to Monday's game against the Angels, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Jordan Lawlar recently coming back from the 60-day IL and Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) on track to return from the 10-day IL this week, Waldschmidt looks like he'll be caught up in a numbers game in the Arizona outfield. Regarded as one of the top prospects in Arizona's system, Waldschmidt submitted an .881 OPS in his first 16 games in the majors following his May 8 promotion, but he's slashed just .180/.231/.262 with a 4.6 percent walk rate and 36.9 percent strikeout rate in his 17 games since. The impending assignment to Reno should enable Waldschmidt to get a mental reset, and if he's able to resume raking in the Pacific Coast League, he may not have to wait long before earning another call-up.