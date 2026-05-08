Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Called up for major-league debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks selected Waldschmidt's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Waldschmidt had been slumping a bit lately at Reno, but he's had a strong season there overall, slashing .289/.400/.477 with three home runs, six stolen bases and a 19:38 BB:K over 34 contests. The 23-year-old has seen most of his playing time in center field this season, and he's slated to take over that position with the Diamondbacks after Alek Thomas was designated for assignment.
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