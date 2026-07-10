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Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Called up from Reno

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Diamondbacks recalled Waldschmidt from Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Waldschmidt will make his return to the big leagues after being optioned on June 15. In his last 15 games in Triple-A, the 23-year-old slugged just .192/.250/.269 with no homers and just one RBI. With Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) on the 10-day IL and likely facing a 4-6 week absence, Waldschmidt will see a ton of action in center field. In order to make room on the active roster for Waldschmidt, Arizona DFA'd Pavin Smith.

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