Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Comes up clutch Friday

Waldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Waldschmidt was clutch Friday, taking Edwin Diaz deep for a walk-off blast in the ninth inning. Over six games in August, Waldschmidt has gone 7-for-20 (.350) as he makes a case to stay involved in the lineup even when Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) returns from the injured list. Waldschmidt is batting .292 with a .748 OPS, two homers, 15 RBI, 22 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases over 51 contests this season. While the raw numbers are strong, the outfielder is benefiting from a .427 BABIP that has largely cancelled out the risk presented by his 32.0 percent strikeout rate.