Waldschmidt could break camp in a starting outfield role for the Diamondbacks in 2026, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen talked with reporters on Saturday after the team traded outfielder Jake McCarthy to the Rockies. The GM did not rule out the possibility of a prospect breaking camp in a starting role in the big leagues. Although Hazen didn't name names, he was likely referring to Waldschmidt, the club's top prospect. The McCarthy trade, along with the status of Lourdes Gurriel (knee), who could miss the first half of the season, leaves some questions in the outfield. Waldschmidt, who played all three outfield positions in stints at High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo in 2025, would need to be added to the 40-man roster.