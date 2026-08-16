Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Heading to bench Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Waldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.

Jorge Barrosa will cover center field in place of Waldschmidt, who had started each of the last 12 games while slashing .211/.318/.289 over that stretch. Though he's held down a near-everyday role in center field since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on July 9, Waldschmidt could soon be pushed to a corner spot with Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) in the midst of a rehab assignment and likely trending toward a return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!