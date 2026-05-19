Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Productive performance in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waldschmidt went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored, two steals and a walk in Monday's win over the Giants.
Waldschmidt turned in the best offensive performance of his young career, tallying a pair of doubles as part of his first three-hit effort in the majors. The 23-year-old also turned it loose on the basepaths, recording the first multi-steal game of his career. The early returns through 10 contests have been promising, as Waldschmidt is slashing .313/.371/.438 with four doubles, six RBI, three runs and three stolen bases.
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