Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Singles in MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waldschmidt entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and singled in his lone at-bat in a 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Waldschmidt drove the second pitch he saw into left field for a single in first MLB plate appearance. The prospect was called up earlier in the day amid the Diamondbacks' offensive funk. It's unlikely Waldschmidt alone can fix Arizona's third-highest chase rate in MLB, but selectivity is one of his strengths.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Will wait to make first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Called up for major-league debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Exits Tuesday after pitch to head•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Heating up for Aces•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Will open at Reno•