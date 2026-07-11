Diamondbacks' Ryder Helfrick: Heading to desert

The Diamondbacks selected Helfrick with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Helfrick, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound catcher from University of Arkansas, should provide enough value on both sides of the ball to be a starting catcher in the majors some day, but he may not be a top-15 option at the position in fantasy. He broke out as a sophomore, hitting .305 with 15 homers, a 13.6 percent walk rate and a 22.5 percent strikeout rate in 61 games. As a junior, he has been essentially the same player, just with more walks (19.1 BB%), fewer strikeouts (19.1 K%) and more steals (eight in 62 games vs. three steals in 2025). Helfrick has plus power to the pull side, but he hasn't made enough contact in college to project for more than a mediocre batting average. He should be a bit more valuable in OBP leagues. A mark in Helfrick's favor: he logged an .837 OPS with a wood bat on the Cape in 2024.