Nelson (7-6) earned the win Friday over the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

It was an impressive showing out of the All-Star break from Nelson, who blanked the Cubs through his first five innings before allowing a lone run in the sixth while racking up a career-high nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old Nelson has been solid of late, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts, posting a 2.22 ERA in that span (24.1 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 4.78 this season with a 1.39 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 92.1 innings. Nelson's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Royals in his next outing.