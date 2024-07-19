Nelson will start Arizona's series opener on the road against the Cubs on Friday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nelson will get the ball first as the Diamondbacks come out of the All-Star break, carrying a 4.98 ERA and 6.1 K/9 over 86.2 innings in 17 appearances, including 15 starts, this season. With Jordan Montgomery (knee) returning to the rotation this week and Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) on the horizon, Nelson will look to impress in his next few starts to solidify his spot in the team's starting rotation.