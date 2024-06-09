McGough will start Sunday's game against the Padres, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Though McGough will make his second career start, he can be considered an opener after exclusively working out of the bullpen in 2024 and having yet to throw more than two innings in an appearance. Manager Torey Lovullo didn't say who'd follow McGough on Sunday and it's possible Arizona brings up another player from Triple-A Reno. McGough was part of the Diamondback's Opening Day roster, but he was sent down to Reno on May 4 -- where he stayed until Saturday's call-up -- after posting a 6.75 ERA with three losses and two blown saves across 16.0 innings.