The Diamondbacks reassigned McGough to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Arizona declined McGough's $4 million team option for 2025 in November before bringing him back on a minor-league deal in February and allowing him to compete for an Opening Day roster spot. After turning in a 7.44 ERA over 26 appearances with the big club in 2024, McGough didn't do much this spring to demonstrate that his performance turned a corner, as he was lit up for six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. The 35-year-old righty will likely open the season in the bullpen at Triple-A Reno.