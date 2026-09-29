Caldwell underwent back surgery in mid-September, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reported. He will be out four-to-six months.

Caldwell, the Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2024, has really struggled to hit for power as a professional. In 465 plate appearances at High-A Hillsboro this season, Caldwell hit .213/.361/.304 with six homers and 26 stolen bases, tallying an .091 ISO. While the ongoing back problems may give him an out in terms of his 2026 stats, Caldwell has dropped out of most prospect lists. 2027 will be a crucial year in his development for the Diamondbacks.