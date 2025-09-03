Rashi allowed one run on three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over two innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Rashi has collected a multi-inning save in each of his first two big-league appearances. Most of Arizona's high-leverage relievers had pitched in Monday's extra-inning loss, and Jalen Beeks was deployed in the seventh inning to relieve starter Nabil Crismatt, leaving Rashi to collect this save. It's unclear if his early success (one run allowed over five innings) will position the 29-year-old Rashi for more save chances, especially since he provides a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. However, anything is possible in the Diamondbacks' closer situation, which continues to operate as a large committee.