The Diamondbacks have selected Troy with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

He may not have any plus tools, but Troy is at least average in all facets of the game and has consistently performed well the last two years at Stanford and the last two summers in the Cape Cod League. He had a .917 OPS with a 17.3 percent strikeout rate with a wood bat on the Cape in 2022 and slashed .394/.478/.699 with 17 home runs and 17 steals (on 20 attempts) in 58 games as a junior. Defensively, Troy profiles best at the keystone, but he could also be deployed at multiple positions depending on his team's needs. He is a hard worker who has steadily improved every year.