The Diamondbacks recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in the second game of Arizona's doubleheader in Washington.

With Arizona playing six games in a five-day stretch, Gilbert is stepping into the rotation as a temporary sixth starter. Since the Diamondbacks have designated him as their 29th man for the twin bill, Gilbert will be optioned back to Reno following his start Tuesday. In 40 innings with the big club in 2021, Gilbert submitted a 3.15 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 40 innings, but those strong ratios were supported by weak peripherals (7.6 K-BB%, 38.6 percent groundball rate, 5.09 xFIP). Gilbert thus profiles as a risky DFS and season-long streaming option.