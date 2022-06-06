The Diamondbacks will recall Gilbert from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

With Humberto Castellanos (elbow) moving to the 15-day injured list last week, Gilbert will be summoned from the minors to fill the opening in the rotation. Even though Castellanos is likely to miss at least two turns through the rotation, Gilbert may not serve as his replacement beyond Tuesday. Arizona signed veteran Dallas Keuchel to a minor-league deal Monday, and he could be called upon to fill in for Castellanos the next time his turn comes up this weekend in Philadelphia. Gilbert has turned in a 5.02 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 14.1 innings with Arizona this season, but his ratios have been much more unsightly over his seven starts at Reno (10.65 ERA, 2.11 WHIP).