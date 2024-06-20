Gallen (hamstring) is scheduled to throw another simulated game early next week and could be reinstated from the 15-day injured list shortly thereafter, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After tossing 31- and 37-pitch bullpen sessions last week, Gallen advanced to facing hitters in a simulated game Tuesday. Gallen's strained right hamstring apparently responded well to the workout, but the Diamondbacks will still have him toss another sim game during the upcoming week before signing off on his return to the rotation. If all goes well during his second sim game, Gallen could make his next start at some point during the Diamondbacks' series in Oakland next weekend.