Vesia allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Most of the Dodgers' bullpen had pitched twice over the last three days, including regular closer Evan Phillips. The two freshest relievers were Vesia and Daniel Hudson, who earned the win after pitching the eighth inning. Vesia is on an 8.2-inning scoreless streak with a 13:1 K:BB, two saves and two holds in that span. He continues to impress this season with a 1.13 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB over 32 innings. He's up to three saves and four holds, so while he hasn't often been rewarded for his strong pitching, he's still capable of handling high-leverage assignments.