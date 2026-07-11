Dodgers' Bo Lowrance: Lands with Dodgers

The Dodgers selected Lowrance with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

A late riser up draft boards thanks to a strong showing with the bat this spring, Lowrance is a bat-first prospect who could eventually end up at first base. The 6-foot-5 high schooler from South Carolina will need to lift the ball more consistently, but he has above-average power potential to go with above-average hitting potential. He runs well for his size now but should slow down as he fills out his frame and potentially moves off third base. Lowrance turns 19 in September, making him one of the older prep prospects expected to come off the board early on Day One.