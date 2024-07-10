The Dodgers optioned Miller to the minors Wednesday.

The team didn't specifically relay that Miller will be headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City, as the right-hander could instead be headed to the Dodgers' facility in Arizona to work on some mechanical adjustments. His demotion comes after he was lit up for nine earned runs in four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, bringing his ERA up to 9.87 over his four starts since he returned to the rotation June 19 following a two-plus-month stay on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. The Dodgers will need a replacement in the rotation for Miller in Sunday's game in Detroit, but the right-hander might be a candidate to rejoin the big club shortly after the All-Star break. The possibility exists, however, that the Dodgers will have Miller spend some extended time in the minors to iron out the kinks, as the team should get some reinforcements to its rotation after the break that may lessen the need to bring back the struggling right-hander. Tyler Glasnow (back) and Walker Buehler (hip) could both be ready to return from the IL immediately after the break, while Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could be ready to come off the 60-day IL by the end of July or the first week of August.