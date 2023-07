The Dodgers have selected Smith with the 95th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The 18-year-old from Grainger, Tennessee possesses a low 90's fastball with the potential to increase his velocity as he ages. Smith excels with spin rate, operating with an effective upper-70's curveball and a low-80's slider. Although he is only 6-foot-2, the right-hander compensates for his lack of size with great arm speed on the mound.