Ferguson (3-1) took a blown save and a loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing three runs on one hit and three walks while getting through just a third of an inning.

Ferguson was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth after Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillps worked the seventh and eighth innings, respectively. He quickly got himself into some major trouble, allowing a single, walking three and hitting a batter before being replaced by Shelby Miller with the game tied up. Miller tossed two pitches and the Reds walked it off with a hit from Matt McLain. Ferguson has now given up six runs over his last three innings pitched. Prior to May 27, he had given up just two runs all year over 18.1 innings. He is still the team's top left-handed pitching option but may have lost his chance at a ninth-inning role for the near future.