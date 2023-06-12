Ferguson (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing a run on three hits over one inning against Philadelphia. He struck out two.

Serving as the opener Sunday, Ferguson allowed three consecutive one-out singles, putting the Dodgers in an early 1-0 hole. Following a stretch of 17 scoreless appearances, the 26-year-old southpaw has now allowed at least one run in five of his last six outings, sporting a 15.43 ERA over 4.2 innings in that span. Ferguson's ERA is up to 3.91 through 23 innings this season with a 1.48 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB.